ActiveQuote to increase headcount by a quarter in next 12 months

ActiveQuote, a health, life and income protection comparison site, plans to increase its headcount by a quarter over the next 12 months.

The company, which is celebrating a decade in business, currently has 160 staff employed at its headquarters in Cardiff Bay but plans to increase this to 200 by 2020.

Rob Saunders, chief executive of ActiveQuote, said growth in recent years has been driven by new partnerships and the continuous development of its products and services.

The company will be looking for roles in DevOps and sales.

“We are so proud to celebrate our growth which has been achieved through sheer hard work and continuous development in the brand and our proposition,” Saunders said. “We have a great team and we are looking forward to building on this momentum through 2020.”