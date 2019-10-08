ABI appoints deputy chair

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has appointed Julian Adams as its deputy chair.

Adams, who is director, public policy and regulation at M&G plc, the holding company of the Prudential Assurance Company, will serve alongside chair Jon Dye until summer 2020.

He has been an ABI board member since 2016.

“I am pleased to be taking on this role at such an important time for our industry,” said Adams. “At time of unprecedented uncertainty, never has our world leading long-term savings and insurance industry been more crucial in supporting our millions of customers through often difficult events.”

Adams has also been executive director of insurance supervision at the Bank of England, and served in a similar role at the Financial Services Authority. He chaired the Financial Stability Committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors and also sat on its executive committee. ABI director general Huw Evans said Adams’ wealth of experience, both from within and outside of the industry, will be invaluable in representing the long-term savings and insurance market as it navigates and rises to the challenges and opportunities of a fast-changing world.