Charlotte Clark CBE has been appointed as Director of Regulation at the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Charlotte Clark played a key role in the DWP roll-out of pensions auto enrolment

Clark succeeds Hugh Savill who is retiring at the end of the year.

She is currently the Director of Capability and Learning at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a role which she has held since April 2019.

Previously Director of Private Pensions at DWP and Head of Pensions and Savings at HM Treasury, Clark was awarded a CBE for her leading role in the establishment of pensions auto enrolment.

She will take up the role from 19th October 2020 with executive responsibility for the ABI’s prudential and conduct regulation policy, its tax work and its international and trade policy.

ABI Director General Huw Evans said Clark is “one of the leading civil servants of her generation” and will bring with her “a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record of delivery”.

He added: “I would also like to thank Hugh Savill for his commitment to the ABI over the past 16 years.

“Hugh has been an outstanding representative of our sector, both here and internationally. His judgement, intellect and wisdom will be much missed by all who deal with him.”

Clark said: “It is an organisation that I have enjoyed working with on many issues over the years. So it’s great to be joining it at a time of much change and new challenges.”