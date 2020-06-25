Almost a third (30%) of people in the UK believe they will be speaking to their GP online rather than face-to-face, research suggests.

The COViD-19 pandemic seems to have shifted public perception, with many more people now much more comfortable using video conferencing and messaging as a matter of course.

The study of over 2,000 people, carried out for Thoughtworks, looked at how public services will have changed by the year 2030.

Thirty per cent of respondents expected they would speak with their GP predominantly online, while a quarter (23%) could see children being schooled remotely.

One in seven (15%) anticipate the police using data to monitor and intervene before crimes occur.

Even prisons were considered a service that people could see being done remotely, with almost one in 20 (4%) suggesting that prisoners could be monitored remotely in their homes.

Older generations appear to anticipate a remote working world more than younger people. Among those over 50, the proportion forecasting online GP appointments rose to 38%

And more than a quarter (27%) anticipate having a medical passport with family history, health history.

A further 17% anticipate having a single account covering details of health, money, and legal status.

David Howell, Portfolio Director – Public Sector at ThoughtWorks, said that “crystal ball-gazing says more about the present than it does the future”.

He added: “Through the situation that we currently find ourselves in, many have shifted up a gear in regards to their daily use of technology. People have become closely connected to the possibilities of what technology can offer, and how it can enhance their lives. This has done huge amounts to improve their levels of trust in it, and in turn, has significantly raised expectation levels.

“The consequences of this are that anything that does not meet the new standard quickly looks out of date and unfit for purpose. In many ways, the world looks very different to how it did in 2010 when many of the things that we now take for granted did not even exist. In order to keep up with this phenomenal rate of change, considerable investment is needed to ensure that public services remain up to the standard that taxpayers demand – from open source development, products and services that are putting users at the centre of solution design – as well as saving money in the long-term.”

How tech will change the way people use the public sector services in 10-years’ time