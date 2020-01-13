A third of employers aren’t supporting EU workers in run-up to Brexit

Many organisations have yet to take any concrete action to ensure their EU workers based in the UK can continue to reside and work in the UK after 31 December 2020.

The survey of 200 senior HR and Finance professionals by Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing found that 13% did not employ any EU nationals, but of those that did 35% had not provided any support to their workers and/or dependents with regard to applications for settled status.

Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, warned that it will be difficult to replace workers if they opt to leave the UK for other EU locations as a result of feeling unwanted or overlooked.

“The reality is that both the UK and individual employers really need these workers to remain and continue to contribute to the post-Brexit economy, so it is essential that employers recognise the need to support employees and their families in achieving settled status so that they can continue to work and reside in the UK,” he said.

The research also looked at the support being offered to UK workers based overseas – and in particular those in the EU.

More than two thirds of employers claimed to have no UK workers based overseas, but of those that did only 21% had both reviewed policies and communicated with their workers regarding the impending changes of Brexit.

Adam Harding, divisional director of international benefits, said it is important for employers to be aware of the potential repercussions and impact on their business and employees.

“Not all insurers will be able to cope with UK and EU based risks, and neither will all intermediaries in this space. The key is for them to stay on top of this with contingencies being available for all eventualities,” he added.