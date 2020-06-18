Oncology the most-performed treatment - but ophthalmology and others coming to a standstill

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an 84% drop in privately-funded hospital care, industry estimates suggest.

Following a slight rise in the estimated number of overall privately-funded episodes of care of 3% in January 2020 and 4% in February 2020 respectively, in March the data show an estimated drop of 30% compared with 2019, and an estimated 84% drop between April 2019 and April 2020.

The figures, compiled by the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), show that the type of private treatments delivered during the pandemic has also changed “significantly”, with medical oncology becoming the largest single specialty performed, making up an estimated 63% of all privately-funded admissions in May 2020.

PHIN’s national private healthcare dataset contains information about how the nature of privately-funded care changed as the country went into lockdown and independent hospitals and NHS Private Patient Units diverted their resources to support the NHS.

At present, researchers are working on analysing the split between self-pay and medically-insured treatment that is being carried out in the independent and private sector.

2020 estimated count of private episodes (Source: PHIN): PHIN statistics show a massive fall in the number of privately-funded (self-pay and insured) treatment this year – but it is thought that urgent private care and oncology have been the least impacted by COVID-19

In the meantime, Dr Jon Fistein, PHIN’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “While the impact on privately-funded care is still emerging, with some the underlying data still incomplete, we can start to picture of the impact Covid-19 has had on the private healthcare market in the UK.

“As hospitals have diverted their resources to support the NHS effort, private care took a back seat. It is reassuring to see that urgent care – such as medical oncology – has continued to be provided during the difficult time.

“We will be keeping an eye on the situation and what happens over the coming weeks and months.”

