Almost three quarters of employees do not have any access to financial education in the workplace, a poll shows.

The research, carried out for Aegon, suggests that 72% of Brits say their employer did not offer this service.

A similar proportion (70%) said they would find general information highlighting steps to improve their financial wellbeing useful.

The poll also shows that more than two-thirds (67%) of employees said they would find face-to-face counselling and support around debt management useful.

A spokesman for Aegon said that the survey was conducted prior to the coronavirus outbreak and so there may be even higher demand for this help, given the financial difficulties this has caused for many people.