Steady as she goes through the coronavirus storm

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has extended the term of the current serving President and Chair of the Board, Nick Turner.

Turner was due to end his successful tenure as CII President this year – but the coronavirus pandemic has meant the CII is taking the “unprecedented” step of extending the role.

The CII appoints a new President and Chair of the Board annually at the AGM which usually takes place in the Summer.

However, the 2020 AGM has had to be postponed to the Autumn.

Nick Turner, Sales & Agency Director

at NFU Mutual and President of the CII

Turner, Sales and Agency Director at NFU Mutual (pictured), was appointed as President in 2019, championing consumer trust as his theme for his 12-month tenure.

Turner said it has been “a privilege” to act as President of the CII at such an important and historic moment.

He added: “In these times of ever-increasing uncertainty, I see a real opportunity for us all to focus on building a greater level of consumer trust in our profession, and I will continue to do so for as long as the CII needs my service.”

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said that the “financial difficulty for many” meant that “trust is perhaps the most significant factor in determining how well we as a profession are able to serve society”.

She said: “I am delighted that Nick Turner will extend his Presidency and enable us collectively to continue serving our clients the best that we can.”