The Money Advice Service has published advice to consumers about the potential financial impact of coronavirus.
The guide – available here – looks at individuals’ rights to sick pay, changes to claiming benefits and what it means for travel.
It covers a range of subjects including:
- Employment, sick pay and benefits
- Coronavirus if you’re already claiming Universal Credit
- Coronavirus and disability benefits
- Travel plans and travel insurance
- Coronavirus and your money
- Coronavirus if you’re renting
- Coronavirus if you’ve got a mortgage
- How will Coronavirus affect my pension or investments?
- Coronavirus scams