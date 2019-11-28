Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

David Sawers 28th November 2019

Jim Sykes, Zurich’s head of UK Life, is to retire at the end of the year after more than three decades with the company.

Royal London Ireland chief executive Alex Koslowski will join Zurich in 2020 to lead the UK Life business.

Sykes (pictured) began his career at Zurich in 1988, working in roles across its Life businesses, including as chief operations officer for Global Life both in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

He has led Zurich UK Life since 2017.

Koslowski has been at Royal London Group for 13 years and has been chief executive of its Ireland operation since 2016.

Zurich UK chief executive Tulsi Naidu said: “It has been my privilege to work with Jim. Under his leadership, the UK Life business has been transformed into a much more focused, customer-centric and competitive franchise.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc