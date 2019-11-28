Health Insurance & Protection

Jim Sykes, Zurich’s head of UK Life, is to retire at the end of the year after more than three decades with the company.

Royal London Ireland chief executive Alex Koslowski will join Zurich in 2020 to lead the UK Life business.

Sykes (pictured) began his career at Zurich in 1988, working in roles across its Life businesses, including as chief operations officer for Global Life both in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

He has led Zurich UK Life since 2017.

Koslowski has been at Royal London Group for 13 years and has been chief executive of its Ireland operation since 2016.

Zurich UK chief executive Tulsi Naidu said: “It has been my privilege to work with Jim. Under his leadership, the UK Life business has been transformed into a much more focused, customer-centric and competitive franchise.”