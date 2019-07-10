Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Katya MacLean named interim CEO of Guardian

Current CEO SImon David taking extended sabbatical for personal reasons
David Sawers 10th July 2019

Guardian, the protection insurance provider, has announced that current CEO, Simon Davis, is taking an extended sabbatical for personal reasons.

During this time, he has stepped down from his director duties and Katya MacLean has been appointed as interim CEO.

Peter Mann, former chairman, will take the role of executive chairman.
Mann said: “I’m delighted to see Katya promoted; she has a fantastic reputation at Guardian. I look forward to supporting the team as Executive Chairman as we take the business on to further success.”

