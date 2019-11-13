2019 Winners Supplement – Online now

This year’s Health Insurance & Protection Awards saw around 850 industry professionals come together in London in October to celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies across the industry – and a celebratory supplement with all the personalities, winners, photos and more is online now.

Health insurance and protection intermediaries and providers enjoyed first class entertainment and dining at a black tie gala ceremony, held in the Great Room at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

Celebrity host Claudia Winkleman oversaw proceedings, handing out Awards to the brightest and the best as the industry took some well-deserved time out from another busy year.

Aviva UK Health came out on top in the Provider categories, scooping the Health Insurance & Protection Company of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, Towergate Health & Protection was named Health Insurance & Protection Adviser of the Year.

There was widespread appreciation for Claire Ginnelly of Premier Choice Group, who accepted the Outstanding Contribution Award for her work bringing the intermediary and provider sectors closer together throughout a successful career that seems like it is just getting started.

Thank you to everyone who attended, the intermediaries who voted in the Provider Awards, those who entered the Adviser Awards and, of course, the sponsors for making it all possible.

